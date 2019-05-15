Tamil Nadu: Traders to boycott Pepsi, Coke from Aug 15

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Carbonated soft drinks like Pepsi and Coca Cola will be banned in the state from August 15, T Vellaiyan, the president of Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai, announced here on Tuesday.



He told reporters the advertisement banners/hoardings of the foreign products would be removed Independence Day onwards. “Traders will hold a state conference for the sales of indigenous products in Tiruchy in the first week of August,” he said.

The Centre allowing the sales of foreign brands in the state has affected the sales of indigenous products and local traders, said Vellaiyan. Also, the government has allowed numerous foreign online firms to sell their products in the country, which has hit the direct purchase of products from retail stores.

As a starting point to resolve these issues, the traders’ federation has decided to boycott Pepsi and Coke, which are the two major foreign brands that “directly exploit” natural water resources here, he alleged. As a sign of showing the spirit of Swadeshi, the traders have planned to implement the ban from August 15 – the Independence Day, he said.

The boycott decision is not new to the state, as it had already been planned during jallikattu protests in January 2017. However, the ban lasted only a few months.