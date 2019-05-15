TN seeks addl two-months excavation at Keezhadi site

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Terming the four-month time frame allotted for carrying out the fifth phase of excavation at Keezhadi in Sivaganga as insufficient, the Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department is likely to write to the Centre Advisory Board of Archeology (CABA) seeking an additional two months. If the CABA accepts the request, the department would have a total of six months to carry out the excavation.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and the State Archeological Department have completed four phases of excavation at Keezhadi since 2013. During the excavation, a number of ancient artefacts were unearthed from the site that opened a vista into a sophisticated urban settlement that once existed in the area.