DMK chief Stalin calls PM Modi 'liar' for not honouring 2014 poll promises 

Modi has assured to provide two crore jobs annually which means a total of 10 crore jobs in five years, but he has failed on that count, the DMK chief said.

Published: 16th May 2019 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'liar', DMK president M K Stalin Thursday said Modi has failed to implement the election promises he'd made during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Many educated youth in Tamil Nadu have been jobless while some youth from North have got placements in the railways and other government departments, he said.

This only shows the Prime Minister has neglected Tamil Nadu, he alleged.

Addressing a meeting of handloom weavers in Sulur where the by-poll is scheduled on May 19 and seeking votes for party candidate Pongalur N Palanisamy, Stalin said Modi has also failed to bring black money from abroad.

Stating that the people of the country have already decided to oust Modi government at the Centre, the DMK president said the people of Tamil Nadu have also decided to remove the 'puppet' government of K Palaniswamy in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin reiterated that after May 23 when the poll results would be out, there would be DMK government in the state, as the party was sure to win the by-polls for 22 seats.

He assured the weavers of an end to various problems, including GST, raw materials, forming of handloom board and pension through the new government to be formed in New Delhi, as, he said, Modi government would not be in place after May 23.

 

