Final report on GRH deaths submitted to Health Secy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The final report on the death of three patients at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) during a power outage last week was submitted to the Health Secretary Beela Rajesh by the hospital Dean Dr K Vanitha.



On May 7, three patients in ward 101 (Neuro Intensive Care Unit) in the annexe block (Trauma Care Centre) at the GRH died in a span of 15 minutes during a power failure caused by heavy rain in the city.

All the deceased were on life support -- G Ravindran (52) of Ayan Karisalkulam village in Srivilliputhur, M Mallika (58) of Poonchuthi village in Melur and P Palaniammal (60) of Ottanchathiram. While Ravindran and Palaniammal were being treated for head injuries, Mallika had undergone surgery for brain aneurysm at a private hospital on April 18 and was later shifted to GRH.

During the power outage, the two generators provided for the block failed midway due to technical snag in the Automatic Mains Failure (AMF) board, the hospital authorities said. Narrating the events that followed, relatives of the deceased alleged that the ventilators stopped functioning during the power outage, thereby disrupting the oxygen supply, and the patients suffocated to death.

Mallika passed away at 6.55 pm, Ravindran at 7 pm and Palaniammal at 7.05 pm, said the Dean, adding that the trio was already critical, and the time of deaths was a coincidence. Dr Vanitha refuted the allegations, pointing that the ventilators, which were equipped to function for a maximum of two hours using battery backup in the absence of power supply, worked at the time of power failure. An autopsy was performed on the deceased on May 8 after relatives sought explanation for the deaths.

Following the incident, the Dean submitted a preliminary report to the Health Secretary on May 8 and May 9. The Health Secretary had earlier told Express that a decision on forming an inquiry committee would be taken based on the final report submitted by the Dean.

PIL wants maintenance of electrical equipment in govt hospitals ensured

Madurai: Citing the recent incident of three patients dying at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) allegedly owing to a power outage, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, seeking direction to ensure that all electrical equipment in government hospitals, especially the life-saving ones, are constantly under the check and supervision of the Superintending Engineers (Electrical). A division bench of justices J Nisha Banu and M Dhandapani adjourned the case to May 29. ENS