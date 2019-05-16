Home States Tamil Nadu

Final report on GRH deaths submitted to Health Secy

The Health Secretary had earlier told Express that a decision on forming an inquiry committee would be taken based on the final report submitted by the Dean. 

Published: 16th May 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The final report on the death of three patients at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) during a power outage last week was submitted to the Health Secretary Beela Rajesh by the hospital Dean Dr K Vanitha. 

On May 7, three patients in ward 101 (Neuro Intensive Care Unit) in the annexe block (Trauma Care Centre) at the GRH died in a span of 15 minutes during a power failure caused by heavy rain in the city. 

All the deceased were on life support -- G Ravindran (52) of Ayan Karisalkulam village in Srivilliputhur, M Mallika (58) of Poonchuthi village in Melur and P Palaniammal (60) of Ottanchathiram. While Ravindran and Palaniammal were being treated for head injuries, Mallika had undergone surgery for brain aneurysm at a private hospital on April 18 and was later shifted to GRH. 

During the power outage, the two generators provided for the block failed midway due to technical snag in the Automatic Mains Failure (AMF) board, the hospital authorities said. Narrating the events that followed, relatives of the deceased alleged that the ventilators stopped functioning during the power outage, thereby disrupting the oxygen supply, and the patients suffocated to death.  

Mallika passed away at 6.55 pm, Ravindran at 7 pm and Palaniammal at 7.05 pm, said the Dean, adding that the trio was already critical, and the time of deaths was a coincidence. Dr Vanitha refuted the allegations, pointing that the ventilators, which were equipped to function for a maximum of two hours using battery backup in the absence of power supply, worked at the time of power failure. An autopsy was performed on the deceased on May 8 after relatives sought explanation for the deaths. 

Following the incident, the Dean submitted a preliminary report to the Health Secretary on May 8 and May 9. The Health Secretary had earlier told Express that a decision on forming an inquiry committee would be taken based on the final report submitted by the Dean. 

PIL wants maintenance of electrical equipment in govt hospitals ensured
Madurai: Citing the recent incident of three patients dying at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) allegedly owing to a power outage, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, seeking direction to ensure that all electrical equipment in government hospitals, especially the life-saving ones, are constantly under the check and supervision of the Superintending Engineers (Electrical). A division bench of justices J Nisha Banu and M Dhandapani adjourned the case to May 29. ENS

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government Rajaji Hospital Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp