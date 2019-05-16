MNM candidate seeks action against Bhalaji

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A half-clad Makkal Needhi Maiam’s Ottapidaram candidate M Gandhi lodged a complaint with Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Murali Rambha, seeking the arrest of State Dairy Development Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji for his threatening remarks against Kamal Haasan.

Rambha later forwarded the complaint to the South Police Station and gave the acknowledgement for the complaint.

In the petition, Gandhi said that the minister breached the oath of office and violated the model code of conduct. His remarks against Kamal were provocative and capable of creating law and order situation. Gandhi demanded immediate arrest of the minister.

Gandhi later told the media that the minister made such remarks owing to the fears that the 45,000 new voters in Ottapidaram were likely to vote against AIADMK. He said that he would round-up Rajenthra Bhalaji with over 1,000 protestors if the police did not take appropriate action within seven days.