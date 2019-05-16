Home States Tamil Nadu

VVPAT slips to count in case of vote mismatch

Besides, the VVPAT slips will be counted after completion of last round of counting EVM votes. 
 

Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: During mandatory verification of VVPAT slips at randomly selected five polling booths while counting votes, the count of the slips will be taken to calculate the final votes in case of any mismatch of votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVM), Election Commission (EC) has said.

Besides, the VVPAT slips will be counted after completion of last round of counting EVM votes. In its direction issued to the State Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo recently, the EC said that random selection of five polling booths per Assembly constituency shall be done by draw of lots, by the respective returning officer in the presence of candidates and their agents and the general observer.  

“In case there is any mismatch between electronic count of the Control Units (EVM) and VVPAT slips manual count, recounting of VVPAT slips of that particular EVM shall be conducted. If the records failed to match, the result sheet will be amended as per the printed paper slips count. The entire process should be video-graphed,” the EC order said.

The EC said that immediately after completion of the last round of counting of votes, VVPAT vote slips should be counted in the designated counting centre. “The political parties and their agents should be informed in writing regarding the draw of lots for the random selection of polling booth by the returning officer,” the commission said.

For the purpose of counting the VVPAT voting slips, one of counting tables in the counting hall can be converted into VVPAT Counting Booth (VCB). “The VCB shall be enclosed in wire mesh just like bank cashier’s cabin so that no VVPAT slips can be accessed by any unauthorised person and vote slips of each VVPAT shall be counted one after another,” said the commission. 

Returning officers are to conduct draw of lots to chose five booths in Assembly constituencies for verifying the vote slips. “White colour paper cards of postcard size shall be used for conducting the draw of lots. Each paper card shall be shown to the candidates and their agents before folding and dropping in the container. The RO had to take five cards which are to be chosen for VVPAT verification,”.  

Besides, the Election Commission on Wednesday conducted a one-day training and orientation programme on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and VVPAT counting as well as counting of postal ballots for district election officers and returning officers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Puducherry and Lakshadweep in Chennai.

