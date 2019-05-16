Home States Tamil Nadu

Won't mind joining hands with opposition parties to topple Palaniswami government: Dhinakaran

Cobbling together the support of the AIADMK legislators to form the government would be an unhealthy development, Dhinakaran said, ratcheting up the demand for fresh elections.

Published: 16th May 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: AMMK is ready to join hands with any party willing to topple the Palaniswami government, said AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran here on Tuesday.

However, there was a caveat to his claims: DMK would never be backed by AMMK to form the government. 

Contrary to AIADMK leaders’ claims, we have no truck with the DMK, said Dhinakaran, adding that there was little possibility of the DMK forming the government. 

Cobbling together the support of the AIADMK legislators to form the government would be an unhealthy development, Dhinakaran said, ratcheting up the demand for fresh elections.

Taking pots shots at Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said, “The chief minister was mocked by the people after coming across an advertisement likening him to a god. They will never accept him as the Puratchi Perunthagai,” he said. 

Touching upon other topical issues, he said that the AIADMK would never win using money power. When asked about the controversy surrounding Kamal Haasan’s recent comments, Dhinakaran said that religions should not be blamed for the mistake of individuals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TTV Dhinakaran AMMK AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp