Won't mind joining hands with opposition parties to topple Palaniswami government: Dhinakaran

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: AMMK is ready to join hands with any party willing to topple the Palaniswami government, said AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran here on Tuesday.

However, there was a caveat to his claims: DMK would never be backed by AMMK to form the government.

Contrary to AIADMK leaders’ claims, we have no truck with the DMK, said Dhinakaran, adding that there was little possibility of the DMK forming the government.

Cobbling together the support of the AIADMK legislators to form the government would be an unhealthy development, Dhinakaran said, ratcheting up the demand for fresh elections.

Taking pots shots at Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said, “The chief minister was mocked by the people after coming across an advertisement likening him to a god. They will never accept him as the Puratchi Perunthagai,” he said.

Touching upon other topical issues, he said that the AIADMK would never win using money power. When asked about the controversy surrounding Kamal Haasan’s recent comments, Dhinakaran said that religions should not be blamed for the mistake of individuals.