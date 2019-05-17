20 control units, 30 VVPATs reach Theni for repoll

By Express News Service

THENI: Twenty control units and 30 Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail machines were brought to Theni taluk office from Thiruvallur district on Thursday in view of the upcoming repoll at two polling stations here.

The district had made headlines recently after 50 Electronic-Voting Machines (EVMs) were abruptly brought to Theni taluk office from Coimbatore on May 7. Soon after the move, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced repoll in 13 polling booths in Tamil Nadu, including two in Theni (Balasamudram in Andipatti, and Vadugapatti in Periyakulam), on May 19.

District Election Officer (DEO) M Pallavi Baldev inspected the machines in the presence of government officials and representatives of political parties at the taluk office. Congress district president Murugesan, DMK Periyakulam assembly segment candidate Saravanakumar, AIADMK functionary Chandra Sekar and representatives of other political parties were present. The machines will be sent to the taluk office in Andipatti, and the RDO office in Periyakulam after affixing symbols of candidates on the machines.

