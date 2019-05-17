Home States Tamil Nadu

2,000 Aadhaar cards dumped on Tamil Nadu's river bank: Revenue officials

The cards meant for distribution to the owners had not been apparently delivered by the post office concerned, the officials said.

Published: 17th May 2019 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card, UIDAI

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

THANJAVUR: About 2,000 Aadhaar cards have been dumped near the Mulliyaaru bank in Tiruvarur district, according to revenue officials.

The cards meant for distribution to the owners had not been apparently delivered by the post office concerned, the officials said.

Some of the local people in Thiruthurapoondi managed to get their Aadhar card from the dump, they said. The cards, bundled in jute bags and abandoned, were found by the children playing in the riverbed.

The revenue officials rushed to the spot and recovered the cards. The cards belonged to the residents of Kattimedu, Aathirangam, Vadapathi and Sekkal villages, the revenue officials told newsmen.

The cards had been printed two years ago, the officials said. The people of the area would have got the government scheme benefits by quoting the application number.

The cards were without cover. A case has been registered on a complaint from the village administrative officer, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aadhar aadhar cards Mulliyaaru river bank Tiruvarur district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp