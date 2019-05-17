Home States Tamil Nadu

Disorder during DMK govt alive in memories, says CM Palaniswamy

In the final appeal ahead of bypolls CM Palaniswami and his deputy Panneerselvam recall their ‘good governance’ 

Published: 17th May 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

A day after listing welfare and developmental schemes being implemented by the AIADMK government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday appealed to the voters in the four Assembly constituencies, set to face by-elections on May 19, to vote for the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol to ensure continuance of good governance in Tamil Nadu.

In their appeal to the voters, just as the campaign for the by-elections comes to an end on Friday, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam  said, “With a view to realising the dreams of the late leader J Jayalalithaa, we have been implementing the welfare schemes expeditiously and by taking quick decisions to provide the good governance.”

Targeting the DMK, the leaders said, “Lawlessness during the DMK regime is still alive in the memories of people. The DMK and lawlessness are synonymous and to prove this point even now the atrocities of DMK men and criminal activities are continuing. Hence, the voters have the responsibility of preventing them from raising their heads again.”

Also, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam recalled severe power cut during the DMK regime which put people of the State to untold hardships, the illegal land grabbing carried out with the connivance of the DMK men, corruption, deterioration of law and order etc. Only because of these, the people had given the mandate for the AIADMK.   

Listing out the key achievements and welfare measures of the AIADMK government, both leaders said, “We have been providing good governance following in the footsteps of the late leaders – MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa – and to ensure its continuance, we appeal to the voters of the four Assembly constituencies to cast their votes for the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.” 

Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram, Sulur and Tirupparankundram are the constituencies where by-elections are scheduled to be held on May 19.

