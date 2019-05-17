Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK leader Balaji holds marathon talk with official for campaign nod

Published: 17th May 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Senthil Balaji (File | ANI)

By Express News Service

KARUR: DMK candidate Senthil Balaji and Congress Lok Sabha candidate S Jothimani were engaged in a marathon meeting with the returning officer on Thursday over permission for campaigning on the last day for the by-polls on Friday.

After a 5-hour meeting with RO Meenakshi, Balaji told media persons that the election commission did not allow them to campaign in all the places they had sought permission for on Friday. “DMK chief Stalin is scheduled to address meetings at 12 places in Aravakurichi on Friday. Other star speakers would be canvassing at 16 locations, for which we submitted a permission letter. But after waiting for more than 5 hours, we got permission only to canvass in 4 places out of 28 places we asked for.”

“According to rules of Election Commission, officials should provide a letter to the candidate either giving permission or denying it before 36 hours of the campaigning. But no such thing happened here. Excluding these 4 places, police officials are deliberately delaying in taking a decision on providing permission for us to campaign in the remaining locations. With tomorrow (Friday) being the final day of campaigning, we are made to wait here without able to campaign this day. Both the police and electoral officials are acting in favour of the ruling party,” he added.

“The Chief Electoral Officer told me he would speak with the relevant election officer. Yet, no action has been taken. We charge that the ruling party is purposely doing these things,” he said.

TAGS
Senthil Balaji Bypolls Karur Tamil Nadu

