Home States Tamil Nadu

Eggs, stones hurled at Kamal Haasan in public meeting, police suspect Hindu Munnani role

Two men were arrested for throwing eggs and pelting stones at Kamal Haasan during a public meeting in Aravakurichi on Thursday. The MNM chief escaped unhurt.

Published: 17th May 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: Two men were arrested for throwing eggs and pelting stones at Kamal Haasan during a public meeting in Aravakurichi on Thursday. The MNM chief escaped unhurt.

Kamal began the final leg of campaign in Aravakurichi assembly constituency on Thursday. After canvassing, he was attending a public meeting at Velayuthampalayam in Karur.

Soon after he finished his speech, two men threw eggs and pelted stones while he was getting down from the stage.

Luckily, it fell short. The MNM cadre immediately caught hold of the men and started beating them. The police present on the spot rescued the duo and took them under custody.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Sources suspect that the men might be Hindu Munnani members, who were earlier denied permission from protesting against Kamal Hassan in Velayuthampalayam.

Later, lyricist Snehan along with MNM members staged a protest demanding action against those who threw eggs at Kamal.

After Karur SP Vikraman promised to take action, the withdrew the protest. One of the arrested was identified as Ramachandran of Thalavapalayam.

Meanwhile, the MNM sought permission for campaign at six places in Sulur on Friday, but the police denied it, citing law & order issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Haasan MNM Makkal Needhi Maiam Hindu Munnani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp