Realtors demand single window clearance system

TIRUCHY: With real estate and housing sector facing various challenges in the country, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Tamil Nadu has stressed the need for a single-window clearance system for real estate projects.

The CREDAI, Tamil Nadu, investiture ceremony held here on Thursday was attended by hundreds of builders from across the State to witness the new office-bearers taking charge.



Several major builders pointed out that the single-window clearance system will make the processing easier and time-bound. Many of them said it will also create an investor-friendly environment in the State.

“The lack of this single-window is a challenge for taking projects in especially in Tier II cities,” said S Sridharan, who took over as chairman, CREDAI, Tamil Nadu.

With metros like Chennai continuing to attract more investors, real estate developers said that the government should take the lead in making more investments in Tier II cities like Tiruchy.



“Cities like Tiruchy have great scope for investment. But, several investors are preferring to make the investments only in metros. This will affect the prospects of Tier II cities like Tiruchy, Coimbatore etc. Investment potential getting concentrated in a few cities is not healthy. Therefore, the government has to take the lead in making more investments in Tier II cities to attract investors, “ said V Gouthaman, president, CREDAI.



Similarly, the lack of uniform stamp duty across the country was also highlighted as a drawback for the real estate sector in the country. The CREDAI investiture ceremony also honoured the martyrs of Pulwama attack and announced that it will construct houses for the families of the personnel.