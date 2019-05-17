Home States Tamil Nadu

Realtors demand single window clearance system

It will pave way for more investments in Tier-II cities, say office-bearers of CREDAI.

Published: 17th May 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

infra_housing

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With real estate and housing sector facing various challenges in the country, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Tamil Nadu has stressed the need for a single-window clearance system for real estate projects. 

The CREDAI, Tamil Nadu, investiture ceremony held here on Thursday was attended by hundreds of builders from across the State to witness the new office-bearers taking charge.

Several major builders pointed out that the single-window clearance system will make the processing easier and time-bound. Many of them said it will also create an investor-friendly environment in the State. 
“The lack of this single-window is a challenge for taking projects in especially in Tier II cities,” said S Sridharan, who took over as chairman, CREDAI, Tamil Nadu.

With metros like Chennai continuing to attract more investors, real estate developers said that the government should take the lead in making more investments in Tier II cities like Tiruchy.

“Cities like Tiruchy have great scope for investment. But, several investors are preferring to make the investments only in metros. This will affect the prospects of Tier II cities like Tiruchy, Coimbatore etc. Investment potential getting concentrated in a few cities is not healthy. Therefore, the government has to take the lead in making more investments in Tier II cities to attract investors, “ said V Gouthaman, president, CREDAI.

Similarly, the lack of uniform stamp duty across the country was also highlighted as a drawback for the real estate sector in the country. The CREDAI investiture ceremony also honoured the martyrs of Pulwama attack and announced that it will construct houses for the families of the personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CREDAI Tamil Nadu Real Estate Developers Association of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp