Those responsible for Jaya’s death will be punished, says Stalin

We will get them punished with lifetime imprisonment,” he said at Irugur, in his second phase of campaign in the Sulur by-election, seeking support for the party candidate, Pongalur N Palanisamy.

COIMBATORE: Once the DMK returns to power after the by-election, the first initiative of the government would be to inquire into the actual facts leading to the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, said MK Stalin here on Thursday.

“At the time of her death, she was the Chief Minister for all in the State, including me. I have been meeting many people during my election campaign. Women, who have been voting for AIADMK till now, have openly declared  their support for the DMK this time. They believe that the DMK only can find the truth regarding the death of Jayalalitha. To fulfill their trust in us, I assure all of you that a proper inquiry would be conducted and whoever might have been responsible for her death, would be brought before the law. We will get them punished with lifetime imprisonment,” he said at Irugur, in his second phase of campaign in the Sulur by-election, seeking support for the party candidate, Pongalur N Palanisamy.

He went on to say that the AIADMK would not even come up as an opposition party. “Having known the fact, they have been looting the public money as much as possible in this tenure now,” he alleged and added that to sustain their government in the State, they have plotted to remove three of their own MLAs in a wrongful way.

