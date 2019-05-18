62-year-old woman dies inside temple in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 62-year-old woman collapsed and died inside the Meenakshi Amman Temple here on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Maheswari a resident of Villapuram. Following the incident, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was closed, and special poojas were performed.

Devotees were let into temple in the evening. The woman reportedly died of cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, one Ganesan, a devotee who was present at the temple when the incident took place, demanded that a medical outpost be installed inside or near the temple.