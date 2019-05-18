All arrangements in place for May 19 bypolls: Chief Electoral Officer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The campaign for by-elections to four Assembly constituencies – Sulur, Ottapidaram, Tirupparankundram and Aravakurichi – ended on Friday evening with leaders of all political parties making their final appeal to voters to give their mandate to the respective parties.



Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said all arrangements are in place for conducting a free and peaceful polling in these constituencies. He also had a detailed discussion with district collectors, DGP (elections), Ashutosh Shukla and other top police officials about the arrangements for polling, through video-conferencing.



Answering newspersons queries here, the CEO said a strong police posse had been deployed in these four constituencies. Including Central and State forces, 15,939 personnel were on duty in these constituencies. As many as 40 cases had been filed against various political parties for model code violation.



There are 1,128 polling stations in these constituencies and of them, 301 are vulnerable and critical stations. A total of 2,380 ballot units, 1,376 control units and 1,482 VVPATs have been kept ready for polling.



The number of contesting candidates are: Sulur (22), Aravakurichi (63), Tirupparankundram (37) and Ottapidaram (15).



Asked whether there would be any delay in announcing the results due to the counting of VVPAT entries too, the CEO said “The EC does not bother about conducting the counting in a speedy manner; the Commission has instructed us to do the counting perfectly so that the result will be accurate. The VVPATS would be counted in the last round. However, the trend for every round of counting will be announced time to time as usual.”

Regarding the remarks made by MNM chief Kamal Haasan, the CEO said “Already FIRs have been registered and political parties have also made representations. We are waiting for the DEO report on this issue. Regarding the remark of Dairy Development Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji also, we have sought a detailed report from the DEO.”



On VCK president Thol Thirumalavan’s demand for repoll in Ponparappi which faced violent incidents during polling on April 18, the CEO said “Since the issue is pending before the court, it is subjudice. The court has directed EC to respond on the action taken on May 21.”