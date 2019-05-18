Home States Tamil Nadu

Government will automatically fall after May 23: Stalin

He also said the three-cent-land scheme for the homeless, promised by Balaji for Aravakurichi residents, would expanded all over the State.

Published: 18th May 2019

DMK president MK Stalin campaigns for V Senthil Balaji, the party’s bypoll candidate for Aravakurichi Assembly constituency, on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KARUR: Canvassing votes for V Senthil Balaji on the last day of campaigning for the May 19 Aravakurichi bypoll, MK Stalin said that though Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had been saying the DMK president was trying to unseat him, the AIADMK government would fall apart once the bypoll results came.

“EPS has been campaigning in all constituencies claiming that I’m trying to remove him and his party from power. I don’t need to do that because, after May 23 their government will fall apart automatically,” said the DMK chief, who got the permission for last-day campaigning from the returning officer after a long wait.

Beginning his canvassing at Thadakovil in Pungampadi Melpagam Panchayat, Stalin said, “I’ve come here to seek votes for the rising sun. In order to send Modi back home, you all voted for Congress candidate Jothimani. Similarly, to send EPS home you must all vote for the rising sun.” 

Talking about the DMK’s poll promises, Stalin said, “All the promises made during the elections will be fulfilled. Kalaignar usually says that during elections, we will say what we’ll do and will do only what we say. Being his son and following in his footsteps, I’ll also be true to my word.”

Stalin repeated his party’s election promises such as the setting up of an arts and science college and a cold storage unit for drumsticks and the implementation of the Cauvery Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme. He also said the three-cent-land scheme for the homeless, promised by Balaji for Aravakurichi residents, would be expanded all over the State.

