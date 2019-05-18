Home States Tamil Nadu

HC's bail to man booked for abusing minors cancelled

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court cancelled bail granted to an accused who was charged of sexually abusing two minor girls in Thoothukudi.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court cancelled bail granted to an accused who was charged of sexually abusing two minor girls in Thoothukudi. Justice M Dhandapani passed the order following the petition filed by the father of the victims. The judge observed that the order granting bail was passed without perusing the statements of the victims and relevant materials.

He further pointed out that the Supreme Court had also dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by the accused, and had directed him to surrender first, and apply for bail thereafter. The same had not been followed at the time of filing bail plea.

Considering the allegations levelled against the accused, and the fact that many photos of the victims might still be available on his mobile phone and other devices, the judge expressed that a proper investigation must be conducted by securing the accused, and, therefore, cancelled the bail granted to him.
The accused, who was the petitioner’s co-brother, was working as a medical representative in Chennai.

According to the petitioner, the accused sexually abused the two minor girls -- aged between 17 and 14 years -- whenever he visited the petitioner’s family in Thoothukudi. The accused had reportedly taken semi-nude photographs of the victims and had been constantly threatening them. Following this, the petitioner lodged a complaint against the accused under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

However, the accused was granted bail by the Principal Sessions Judge in Thoothukudi on March 2, 2019, on grounds that there was no complaint from the side of the victims’ mother, and that the wife of the accused and the petitioner’s wife were in amicable relationship. Challenging the order, the victim’s father filed this petition.

