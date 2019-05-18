Revaluation plea by engineering students quashed by HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC dismissed petitions filed by three postgraduate engineering students seeking revaluation of their semester marks on the grounds that some of the questions were out of syllabus.

Justice G R Swaminathan passed the order by citing the delay made by the petitioners in voicing out their grievance. The judge noted that 315 students from 65 institutions across the State had appeared for the examination, but the grievance regarding the impugned question had emanated only from the petitioners.



He also pointed out that there was no complaint from petitioners about the questions being framed out of syllabus before the declaration of results.

The petitioners ought to have made the complaint before the pre-valuation meeting was conducted or the publishing of results so that it could have been examined, he stated.

