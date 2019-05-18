Home States Tamil Nadu

Shocking: Bodies of man, child exhumed after wife admits to killing them

After burying them near her house she files ‘missing’ complaint with Arcot Taluk police

Bodies of S Raja and R Pravaneshwaran were exhumed at Arcot in Vellore on Friday (Photo| EPS)

VELLORE: An incident that sent shockwaves, a 20-year-old woman has been booked on charges of murdering her husband and their one-year-old child before burying their bodies.

Police sources said the bodies of S Raja (27) of Mandaveli Street, Tajpura, in Arcot, and the child R Pravaneshwaran (1) were exhumed on Friday in the presence of revenue and police officials. An autopsy was conducted on the spot.

The shocking incident came to light after the suspect lodged a man missing complaint with the Arcot Taluk police station on Thursday. Raja’s relatives then raised suspicion over his wife’s involvement in the incident.

During inquiries, the neighbours said that they had heard the child screaming in the house last week. Subsequently, the police picked up the woman for questioning. The suspect, who married Raja two years ago, reportedly confessed to the crime. 

“She alleged Raja used to torture her after getting drunk and during another fight on May 13, she hit his head with a stone in a fit of rage. She also confessed to having strangulated their child with a cloth,” Arcot Taluk police inspector S Balu said.

“Later, she dragged the bodies to a vacant plot 50 feet away before burying them. And then she feigned sorrow as if her husband and child had gone missing before lodging the complaint,” the police added. The woman was charged with sections 302 (murder) and 201 (concealment of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint lodged by Raja’s sister S Lakshmi.

The involvement of another person is also suspected as the woman alone could not have moved the bodies out of the house escaping the eyes of neighbours, said sources adding that the police are holding further probe in the case.

Meanwhile, relatives of the victims attempted to attack the suspect when she was brought to the spot where the bodies were buried, sources added.

