Stardom no licence for loose talk: BJP to Kamal Haasan

Published: 18th May 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday that actor-politician Kamal Hassan was politically immature and shouldn’t consider his stardom as a “licence for loose talk”. She also said that calling Nathuram Godse a “Hindu terrorist” was wrong.

“Kamal is hurting the sentiments of people. Using phrases like Hindu terrorists is uncalled for. He doesn’t think about the repercussions of his actions. Such speeches will only trigger unrest and hurt people’s sentiments,” she told reporters in Tiruchy.

Asked if she considered Nathuram Godse a patriot, she said, “He is not and those in the BJP who said so have apologised for it. Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin cannot be that. But at the same time, calling him a Hindu terrorist was wrong.”

Asked why Narendra Modi didn’t visit the Cyclone Gaja-affected places in Tamil Nadu, she said the prime minister had sent a representative instead. “The BJP and the prime minister care immensely for Tamil Nadu. During Chennai floods and the Kanyakumari cyclone, the PM visited the places despite many hardships. During Gaja, he sent a representative, Nirmala Sitaraman. It is wrongful propaganda that the PM does not care about Tamil Nadu.”

Tamilisai further said that only the BJP and the AIADMK could fix the State’s problems. “No permanent solution for water scarcity was found by the Congress or the DMK. It was the BJP that took steps to resolve the Cauvery issue.”
 

