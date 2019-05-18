Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco’s gang man post receives lakhs of application

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has received over a lakh online applications for the 5,000-odd posts of gang man across the State.

TANGEDCO (File photo | EPS)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has received over a lakh online applications for the 5,000-odd posts of gang man across the State. The officials expect more applications to come in as the deadline of May 30 is nearly a fortnight away. 

Speaking to Express, senior TANGEDCO officials said there were over 50,000 vacancies for assistant engineer, field assistant, clerical staff and assessment staff in the organisation. The organisation had overburdened employees, they added. 

“It was with the view to addressing the staff shortage that TANGEDCO on March 7 invited applications to fill 5,000 gang man posts for erecting poles, laying underground cables, transformers, lining and other major works. The minimum qualification is class V pass out,” he said. 

BMS All India president R Murali Krishnan and its State wing president E Raveendran told Express that they had doubts about the process as they feared a few officials, with the support from politicians and some unions, were bargaining with aspirants. However, they have no clear data about the process owing to vague information. 

