DMK alleges cash distribution in Ottapidaram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday alleged cash distribution to the voters of Ottapidaram constituency in the AIADMK office located outside the constituency at Thoothukudi and urged the Election Commission to conduct a search in the AIADMK office immediately to check further distribution of money.

In the complaint lodged with Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, DMK’s organisation secretary RS Bharathi said since the flying squad and surveillance teams deputed by the EC were not searching outside the constituency, the AIADMK party office bearers were freely distributing money to the voters, from their own office situated at Thoothukudi.

“If the EC fails to prevent AIADMK men from distributing money from their office or any other place outside the territorial limit of the constituency, the election will not be fair,” Bharathi said.