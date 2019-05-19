Home States Tamil Nadu

Four of family commit suicide by consuming poison in Nagercoil

Four members from a family in Nagercoil have allegedly committed suicide on Saturday due to a loss in business and debt. 

Published: 19th May 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

poison drug

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Four members from a family in Nagercoil have allegedly committed suicide on Saturday due to a loss in business and debt. According to police sources, Subramani (50) of Vadasery was running a wholesale agency selling biscuits and televisions. The police said that Subramani had invested a chunk of the agency’s revenue in the stock market and also faced loss in his business. Besides, he obtained a number of loans from moneylenders and was struggling to repay, police said.

On Saturday, Subramani did not come to open the agency. After the company staff could not reach him over the phone, they arrived at his house. As the house was locked from inside and no response had come from Subramani, the staff, with the help of Subramani’s relatives, broke the lock and opened the house only to see the lifeless bodies of Subramani, his mother Ruckmani (72), his wife Hema (48), and daughter Shivani (20).

It is suspected that the victims might have consumed soft drinks laced with poison. Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide Nagercoil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp