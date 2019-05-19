Four of family commit suicide by consuming poison in Nagercoil

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Four members from a family in Nagercoil have allegedly committed suicide on Saturday due to a loss in business and debt. According to police sources, Subramani (50) of Vadasery was running a wholesale agency selling biscuits and televisions. The police said that Subramani had invested a chunk of the agency’s revenue in the stock market and also faced loss in his business. Besides, he obtained a number of loans from moneylenders and was struggling to repay, police said.

On Saturday, Subramani did not come to open the agency. After the company staff could not reach him over the phone, they arrived at his house. As the house was locked from inside and no response had come from Subramani, the staff, with the help of Subramani’s relatives, broke the lock and opened the house only to see the lifeless bodies of Subramani, his mother Ruckmani (72), his wife Hema (48), and daughter Shivani (20).

It is suspected that the victims might have consumed soft drinks laced with poison. Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.