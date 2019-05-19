Home States Tamil Nadu

Serial train robbery case: Four from Maharashtra held

Police yet to recover 53 sovereigns of jewellery reported missing

Published: 19th May 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Railways, train

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

ERODE: The Railway police arrested four persons and remanded them in custody for their alleged involvement in the series of chain snatching incidents in moving trains in the Salem-Erode route for the past one month. The police said that the jewellery would be recovered and handed over to their owners soon.

According to the police, after 12 cases were registered against the suspects for allegedly stealing 53 sovereigns, special teams were formed to nab them. On Friday night, the Coimbatore railway police team led by DSP Ramesh, nabbed a four-member gang near Erode Railway Home Signal. All the suspects were reportedly from Solapur in Maharashtra. 

The police said that one of the suspects had been using an artificial limb. During day he would beg, and after sunset, he would rob people, assisted by his relatives. In Erode and Salem districts, they targeted railways stations like Erode, Katpadi, Jolarpet and Salem, where the movement of people was less in night.

Also, they used to wait at places where trains would pass at a slow speed or stop waiting for signals, and snatch chains from women through the windows. Apart from this, they used to stole goods kept near the doors. Thereafter, they would walk along the railway tracks. If anyone tried stopping them, they allegedly attacked them with stones, the police said, noting that they escaped by attacking a police near Salem on May 4.

To check this kind of incidents, security was beefed up in the route. People could lodge complaints to  the railway police at 1512, GRP Mobile App and Kavalan (mobile app), and Whatsapp no 99625 00500, a release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RPF Indian Railway robbery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp