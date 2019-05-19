Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 63 candidates in fray for Aravakurichi bypolls

Electronic voting machines and other polling materials being loaded onto vehicles at the Aravakurichi taluk office on Saturday | Express

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: People of Aravakurichi will cast their votes in the by-election on Sunday. Of the four assembly seats going to the polls, Aravakurichi has the highest number of candidates -- 63 nominees are in the fray to represent the constituency that hasn’t had an MLA for two years.

For the 2,05,273 voters, including 1,06,219 women, transgender voters and 24 service voters in the constituency, there are 250 polling stations at 173 locations, which have been split into 22 zones. Twenty-nine of these booths have been identified as sensitive. All the booths will have round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. 

Each polling booth will have four electronic voting machines. Including additional and reserve equipment, 1,200 electronic voting machines, 300 control units and 325 voter- verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines will be used, officials said. 

District Collector T Anbalgan said that 192 paramilitary personnel from three companies, 552 police personnel from Karur and 1,070 police personnel from other districts were deployed for election duty. 
“Till now, we have received 105 election-related complaints and action has been taken on all the complaints,” Anbalagan said. 

