Tamil Nadu bypolls: Voting underway in four crucial constituencies

By PTI

CHENNAI: Polling was underway in four constituencies of Tamil Nadu Sunday, with people turning up in good numbers to cast their ballot in the by-elections Polling was brisk and peaceful, police said.

The bypolls are being held in Sulur, Ottapidaram, Thirupparankundram and Aravakurichi. Repolling in 13 constituencies was also underway.

A total of 137 candidates including those from the AIADMK, DMK, TTV Dhinakran led AMMK and Kamal Hassan's MNM are in the fray in the four seats.

There were reports of EVM glitches in Sulur and officials were attending to it. While bypolls to 18 of the total 22 vacant assembly seats were held on April 18, the rest go to hustings Sunday.

A visual from Thirupparankundram in Tamil Nadu where bypoll is taking place on 19 May 2019. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

The outcome of the bypolls will decide the future of the K Palaniswamii government as the ruling AIADMK would require a significant number of seats to remain in power.

It has a strength of 113 minus the Speaker in the 234-member house with 22 vacancies and the simple majority in the full house is 117.