Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu bypolls: Voting underway in four crucial constituencies

A total of 137 candidates including those from the AIADMK, DMK, TTV Dhinakran led AMMK and Kamal Hassan's MNM are in the fray in the four seats.

Published: 19th May 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

A visual from Sulur in Tamil Nadu where bypoll is taking place on 19 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)

A visual from Sulur in Tamil Nadu where bypoll is taking place on 19 May 2019. (Photo | Raja A Chidambaram, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Polling was underway in four constituencies of Tamil Nadu Sunday, with people turning up in good numbers to cast their ballot in the by-elections Polling was brisk and peaceful, police said.

The bypolls are being held in Sulur, Ottapidaram, Thirupparankundram and Aravakurichi. Repolling in 13 constituencies was also underway.

A total of 137 candidates including those from the AIADMK, DMK, TTV Dhinakran led AMMK and Kamal Hassan's MNM are in the fray in the four seats.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

There were reports of EVM glitches in Sulur and officials were attending to it. While bypolls to 18 of the total 22 vacant assembly seats were held on April 18, the rest go to hustings Sunday.

A visual from Thirupparankundram in Tamil Nadu where bypoll is taking place on 19 May 2019. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

The outcome of the bypolls will decide the future of the K Palaniswamii government as the ruling AIADMK would require a significant number of seats to remain in power.

It has a strength of 113 minus the Speaker in the 234-member house with 22 vacancies and the simple majority in the full house is 117.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu bypoll Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Thirupparankundram Sulur Aravakurichi Ottapidaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp