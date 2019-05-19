Theni temple trustee held over plaque row

By Express News Service

THENI: Following the uproar after a plaque was installed in a temple, describing AIADMK candidate Ravindranath Kumar as MP of Theni constituency, Chinnamannur police, on Saturday, arrested the temple trustee and a former policeman Velmurugan.

On Saturday, AIADMK party agent Chandrasekar lodged a complaint with Chinnamannur police for taking action against the temple trustee Velmurugan. The arrest was made as per the instructions given by Theni Superintendent of Police Baskaran.

Velmurugan was in the news in 2015 for tonsuring his head to celebrate former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s victory, marking an end to the 45-day fast he had undertaken for her comeback.