Appreciation for cop who helped elderly

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old special sub-inspector (SSI) received appreciations from police officials as well as public for helping elderly people and persons with disability at a polling station, by carrying them on wheelchairs.

A Premkumar (55), affiliated to the Ukkadam Police Station, was deployed in a government middle school at Kamatchipuram next to Irugur to manage the security arrangements. The place falls under the Sulur constituency, which faced bypoll on Sunday. He volunteered for the work after he found out that the station lacked additional strength to operate the wheelchairs.

Later, when his service came to light through photographs, he received appreciation from the higher officials. City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan also congratulated him for his service on Sunday.