Home States Tamil Nadu

Candidates accuse each other of malpractice

As Aravakurichi voted to elect an MLA, three major candidates accused one another of malpractice.

Published: 20th May 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARUR: As Aravakurichi voted to elect an MLA, three major candidates accused one another of malpractice. While the ruling AIADMK accused the DMK of distributing tokens among voters for bribes, the principal opposition party said it wasn’t allowed to set up booths near polling stations. And the AMMK accused both Dravidian majors of voter bribery and demanded repolling.

The DMK’s Senthil Balaji said that police had removed his party’s booth from near a polling station. “Near polling stations, each political party can set up a booth with its candidate’s photo and symbol. But police officials ordered us to remove our booth. But the AIADMK set up booths and put up their leaders’ portraits and other pictures that are prohibited,” he told reporters. 

Talking to reporters after visiting polling stations, AIADMK candidate VV Senthilnathan said, “Senthil Balaji is trying all his tricks to win the election. He has been distributing Rs 2,000 to voters in Karvazhi. We have reported it to the police.” 

And the AMMK candidate, Shahul Hameed, criticised both Balaji and Senthilnathan. Of the three candidates, only Hameed exercised his franchise in the bypoll. He voted in Pallapatti.“Since Saturday midnight, the AIADMK has been giving Rs 500 and a silver plate in each house, with the help of police. And the DMK has been distributing Rs 2,000 tokens to voters. We have complained to officials. No proper action has been taken against them. Repolling should be conducted here.” 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
malpractice AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp