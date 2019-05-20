Candidates accuse each other of malpractice

By Express News Service

KARUR: As Aravakurichi voted to elect an MLA, three major candidates accused one another of malpractice. While the ruling AIADMK accused the DMK of distributing tokens among voters for bribes, the principal opposition party said it wasn’t allowed to set up booths near polling stations. And the AMMK accused both Dravidian majors of voter bribery and demanded repolling.

The DMK’s Senthil Balaji said that police had removed his party’s booth from near a polling station. “Near polling stations, each political party can set up a booth with its candidate’s photo and symbol. But police officials ordered us to remove our booth. But the AIADMK set up booths and put up their leaders’ portraits and other pictures that are prohibited,” he told reporters.

Talking to reporters after visiting polling stations, AIADMK candidate VV Senthilnathan said, “Senthil Balaji is trying all his tricks to win the election. He has been distributing Rs 2,000 to voters in Karvazhi. We have reported it to the police.”

And the AMMK candidate, Shahul Hameed, criticised both Balaji and Senthilnathan. Of the three candidates, only Hameed exercised his franchise in the bypoll. He voted in Pallapatti.“Since Saturday midnight, the AIADMK has been giving Rs 500 and a silver plate in each house, with the help of police. And the DMK has been distributing Rs 2,000 tokens to voters. We have complained to officials. No proper action has been taken against them. Repolling should be conducted here.”

