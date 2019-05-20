Dispute leaves temple car stranded

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A dispute between two communities led to the disruption of a temple procession and the temple car getting stranded on a road for a whole night here. The procession, however, was continued the next day.

According to a source, the annual festival of Draubadi Amman temple at Kadaperikuppam near Vanur is celebrated for 15 days. A marriage ceremony is held, in which Draubadi Amman is considered bride and Arjunan as groom. The Vanniyar community takes part as the relatives of groom while the bride’s relatives are from Naidu community. Members of Yadava community also join them.

Three years ago, a dispute broke out between Naidus and Vanniyars as Naidus allegedly wanted to stand as the relatives of both the bride and the groom.

Since then, the Naidus stayed away from the ceremony, though they took part in other rituals.