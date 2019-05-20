DMK is not bothered about exit poll results: MK Stalin

Home States Tamil Nadu

Exit polls conducted by various agencies after the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday predicted DMK to win major number of seats in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 20th May 2019 03:35 PM

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Monday said his party is not bothered much about the exit poll results whether it is positive or negative.

"In three days time people's verdict will be known and we are waiting for that. The party is not bothered about exit poll results be it positive or negative," Stalin told the media here.

ALSO READ: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says exit polls gone wrong in past, will win big

To question whether DMK would be part of any grouping that would come to power at the Centre, Stalin said: "Will give the explanation on May 23 after counting of votes."

According to him, the election results will be known only in the evening of May 23 and meeting of political parties in Delhi only after that would be useful.

