MNM should be nipped in the bud, says Hindu Munnani

Published: 20th May 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Hindu Munnani State president N Muruganandham addressing a press meet at Sathuvachari in Vellore on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VELLORE/CHENNAI: In the wake of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan’s remark that independent India’s first terrorist was a Hindu and his name was Godse triggering a political storm, Hindu Munnani state president N Muruganandham on Sunday stated that MNM, a recognized political party, should be nipped in the bud.

Addressing media at a private marriage hall in Vellore, Muruganandham said that many Hindu outfits and political parties had taken umbrage at Haasan’s remark and claimed that it had created  religious enmity.
Taking indignation at Haasan’s remark, Muruganandham said that MNM party chief’s political campaign had been smooth and of no one’s worry until he came up with a remark, hurting the sentiments of Hindus. If Haasan had called Godse a terrorist or extremist without the ‘Hindu’ tag, it would not have caused a major upheaval in his political career, which is still at the stage of incubation.
Kamal defends stand

Makkal Needhi Maiam head, actor Kamal Haasan, who faced heavy opposition for calling Godse ‘India’s first terrorist’ refused to back down during the audio launch of R Parthiban’s upcoming film, Otha Seruppu. 
Kamal began his speech recalling an incident from Gandhi’s life. “Gandhi lost one of his slippers while waving at his followers from the train’s exit. He immediately threw the other slipper out of the train saying that a single slipper wouldn’t be of use to anybody.”

He said one of Gandhi’s slippers had reached him, referring to a recent incident when a slipper was thrown at him at a poll rally near Madurai, “I believe the other one will also reach me soon and I have what it takes to accept that.” 
Kamal also insisted that the one who threw the slippers should feel ashamed and not him. “Many people are afraid to talk about this incident in front of me. I have nothing to be ashamed of; it is only an insult to the one who did this.” Finally, he called Gandhi his hero and reiterated this would not change on account of external pressure. “I cannot change my hero; I can’t accept the villain as the hero.”

TAGS
Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan MNM Hindu Munnani

