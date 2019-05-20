Strong turnout — 77.6% voting in four bypoll seats in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The by-elections to four Assembly constituencies — Sulur, Aravakurichi, Tirupparankundram and Ottapidaram — held on Sunday witnessed higher voting percentage than the 2016 Assembly polls. The average polling percentage in these four constituencies stands at 77.62 per cent.

With this, polling for 38 parliamentary constituencies and by-elections to 22 Assembly constituencies are over while elections to Vellore parliamentary constituency which was rescinded by the Election Commission is yet to be conducted.

Sulur recorded 79.41 per cent voting on Sunday against 75.22 per cent in 2016 Assembly elections. Similarly, Ottapidaram has polled 72.61 per cent votes against 72.59 per cent in the general elections. Aravakurichi recorded the highest percentage of voters — 84.28 per cent.

Similarly, Tirupparankundram has polled 74.17 per cent of votes in the current by-election against 71.04 per cent in the previous elections. An average of 84.17 per cent of votes were polled in 13 booths where repoll was held on Sunday.

Announcing the final percentage for the by-elections, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said “Except for a few stray incidents, there were no major law and order issues reported during the polling.” The entire polling process was monitored via live streaming.