Sulur sees protests at two polling stations

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/ THOOTHUKUDI: The Sulur Assembly constituency recorded 79.41 per cent polling in the by-election on Sunday. The percentage was higher by 6.2 per cent from the Lok Sabha polling (72.43 per cent) ) on April 18, and 3.8 per cent from 2016 assembly election (75.61 per cent).

According to the polling status released by Election Commission of India (ECI), the Sulur constituency recorded second highest percentage among the four constituencies — Sulur, Aravakurichi,

Thiruparankundram and Ottapidaram — that faced polling.

Aravakurichi assembly constituency topped with 84.28 per cent polling.

At Jallipatti, 50 people staged a protest after a security guard allegedly did not allow them to enter the station citing that they wore vesti in green and saffron colours.

The protesters, reportedly devotees of Lord Muruga, protested for over half-an-hour before they were allowed entry.

Similarly, a few voters attached to Kannampalayam polling station protested at 6.15 pm demanding permission to cast votes. However, the election official denied them permission citing expiry of polling time. Following the confrontation, the voters, along with AIADMK party functionaries, reportedly continued their protest till 8:30 pm. They allegedly also did not allow the election officials to take out the voting machines. Later, they dispersed.

72.61% recorded

in Ottapidaram

Polling for Ottapidaram (reserved) assembly segment here was largely peaceful barring interruption and commotion at a few polling booths owing to faulty EVMs and power cut. A voter turnout of 72.61 per cent was recorded in the constituency.

The polling was brisk in the constituency since morning despite the sweltering heat. AIADMK candidate P Mohan cast his vote in Gavarnagiri along with his family members. DMK candidate exercised his franchise in Ayiravanpatti. While AMMK candidate R Sundar Raj voted in Mupilivetti, MNM candidate cast his vote in Kolathur.