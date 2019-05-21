3% DA hike for government staff with retrospective effect

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday announced three per cent hike in dearness allowance for its employees, teachers and pensioners with retrospective effect from January 1. With this, the percentage of DA would go up from nine to 12 per cent. Last time the DA hike was effected from September 17, 2018.

“The payment of arrears of dearness allowance from January, 2019 to April, 2019, shall be drawn and disbursed immediately by existing cashless mode of Electronic Clearance System (ECS),” the G.O, issued in this regard, said.

The DA hike will also apply to the teaching and non-teaching staff working in aided and educational institutions, employees under local bodies, employees governed by the University Grants Commission or those who are on All India Council for Technical Education’s scales of pay.

Teachers, physical education director, librarians in government and aided polytechnics, village assistants in revenue department, noon-meal organisers and child welfare organisers can also get the benefit among others.