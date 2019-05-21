AIADMK will not allow any project that affects farmers: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: The AIADMK does not believe in opinion polls after all the party proved it false in the 2016 elections, said AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami. This time around, the party and its alliance will in all 22 assembly segments and 39 Lok Sabha seats, he asserted. Speaking to reporters at the Salem airport, Palaniswami recalled how the polls had predicted that the AIADMK would win only three of the 11 seats in the Salem during the 2016 election. It had also suggested that he would not win from Edappadi assembly segment. However, the party ended up winning 10 seats in the district and he won by a big margin too, he pointed out.

Likewise, May 23 will reveal if the media or the party was right about the elections, he said, adding that he was confident of the results in the Tamil Nadu (including Puducherry). When asked about hydrocarbon exploration project, he said that the AIADMK will not allow any project that will affect farmers. Referring to the Chennai-Salem Greenfield Express Corridor, the chief minister claimed that there are several reasons why the eight-lane highway must be built.

Given the 300 per cent increase in vehicle population and the traffic congestion, the road is important. It is also necessary to reduce the number of accidents on the highway. Besides, roads are important to bring in new industries, he detailed. If the project were started now, it will take six years to complete. By then, the vehicle population would have increased further. It is considering all these aspects that the project has been proposed, he said.

About the possible distress for farmers from loss of agricultural land, he pointed out that 786 kilometres of new roads were laid during the DMK regime. Were farmers not affected then, he questioned. Due compensation would be provided for cultivable and drought-affected land. Since the first preference is given for cultivable land, farmers of drought-prone areas are opposing the project, he claimed.

Only seven per cent of the farmers concerned are in opposition, he said.

When asked about the steps taken to tackle water shortage, the chief minister said that the departments concerned were instructed on how to handle it before the elections. District Collectors have been asked to address the issues in their region and have been given sufficient funds. Regarding Chennai, water is being supplied to residents from available sources.

Necessary steps would be taken to overcome the problem, he explained. About releasing the seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, he said that the government still wanted them to be released but the matter rests with the governor.

