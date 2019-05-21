Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS, OPS to take part in NDA meet in Delhi today

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan said that apart from AIADMK, all leaders of alliance parties in Tamil Nadu have been invited to the meeting. 

Published: 21st May 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, a few senior leaders of the AIADMK and leaders of all constituent parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu are taking part in the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi at 7 pm on Tuesday. 

Sources said Palaniswami and Panneerselvam would board a Delhi flight together around 9 am on Tuesday.   Meanwhile, BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan said that apart from AIADMK leaders, PMK founder S Ramadoss, PMK youth wing president R Anbumani, DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijaykant, party’s deputy general secretary LK Sudheesh, TMC president GK Vasan, AISMK founder R Sarathkumar and all leaders of alliance parties in Tamil Nadu have been invited to the meeting. 

The meeting assumes significance as it takes place close on the heels of exit poll results that have predicted a comfortable win for the NDA and a day ahead of the May 23 vote counting.  

