No room for 63 candidates in counting centre: DMK leaders Balaji

By Express News Service

KARUR: After visiting the counting centre where the electronic voting machines used in the Aravakurichi bypoll were kept, DMK candidate V Senthil Balaji said on Monday that the centre, a college in Thalavapalayam, didn’t have adequate arrangements to accommodate all the 63 candidates during the counting on Thursday.

“The Aravakurichi assembly constituency has 63 candidates in the fray. They have only seven benches in the counting room. How will it be enough for all the candidates and electoral officials?” he asked.