Pollachi sexual assault: CBI conducts search at suspect’s house

The team of CBI officials investigating the Pollachi sexual assault case conducted search at a suspect’s residence at MGR Nagar near Makkinampatti in Pollachi on Monday.

Published: 21st May 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Women’s Advocates Association of Madras High Court stage a protest demanding strict action against accused in Pollachi sex abuse case, in Chennai on Wednesday.

File photo of members of Women’s Advocates Association of Madras High Court stage a protest demanding strict action against accused in Pollachi sex abuse case, in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The team of CBI officials investigating the Pollachi sexual assault case conducted a search at a suspect’s residence at MGR Nagar near Makkinampatti in Pollachi on Monday. “A four-member team searched the house for more than an hour and seized a few documents among other items. They also questioned the suspect’s family members,” said official sources.

The sources added that the CBI officials were often conducting an investigation with the suspects, who were allegedly involved in the sexual assault and the attack case -- registered against a four-member gang for allegedly threatening the victim’s brother to withdraw the case. “The team has called three more youth for investigation. Apart from this, it plans to hold an inquiry with a few more people for the first time,” a source said.

After taking over the case on April 26, the team held an inquiry with a victim, all the five suspects and their families. Later, it collected details of out-patients from government Pollachi hospital to know whether anyone related to the case received treatment at the hospital in February.

