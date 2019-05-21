Home States Tamil Nadu

Sedition case: Vaiko appears in court

MDMK leader Vaiko on Monday appeared before the Special court in connection with a sedition case filed against him in 2009 during a book launch.

Published: 21st May 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vaiko

MDMK leader Vaiko (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MDMK leader Vaiko on Monday appeared before the Special court in connection with a sedition case filed against him in 2009 during a book launch. After hearing, the special court judge J Shanthi adjourned the case to May 27. The prosecution witness sought permission for the case to be posted after lunch. Vaiko left the court premises within a few minutes.

The Tamil Nadu police in 2009 registered a case under Sections 124-A (sedition) and 153 -A (promoting enmity between different groups) against the MDMK leader for his speech in Raja Annamalai Mandram on October 21, 2008. The topic was ‘Eezhathil Nadapathenna’ (What is happening in Eelam?) where he had warned that India would remain a united single country if the war against banned outfit Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka was not stopped.

Though the charge-sheet was filed in the case on December 30, 2009, the MDMK leader was not arrested. After the passport authority refused to clear his passport application, Vaiko surrendered before the XIV Metropolitan Magistrate. After the court granted him bail in 2017, the case was transferred from the Egmore Magistrate court to Special court in Chennai Collectorate Complex. While addressing media before leaving the premises, Vaiko said exit polls are not final and urged the public to wait patiently for the next two days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vaiko MDMK Sedition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp