Shocking: Thrashed and made to stand in hot sun by mom, girl dies

A 6-year-old girl died after she was allegedly made to stand in the searing sun for hours as punishment by her mother for being mischievous.

Published: 21st May 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:43 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a shocking case, a 6-year-old girl died after she was allegedly made to stand in the searing sun for hours as punishment by her mother for being mischievous. The child’s parents have been taken into custody for inquiry. Lathika Sri, residing in Thottiam, fell unconscious following the punishment and she was rushed to Kattuputhur GH, then from there to Namakkal GH. She was further referred to Salem GH, but died on the way to the hospital.

The child, reportedly, had several severe injuries all over her body. On Monday, Lathika spent more than allotted time watching TV. Her mother Nithya Kamala got angered by the child’s behaviour and thrashed her before making her stand in the sun.

Neighbours claimed Nithya was brutal in handing out punishments. Police are waiting for the postmortem report to decide the future course of action. A special team led by Thottiam DSP has rushed to the Salem GH for further inquiries. Corporal punishment of a child is punishable under 82 of 2015 JJ Act. Section 82: (1) Any person in charge of or employed in child care, including parents, can be punished with fine or imprisonment or both.

