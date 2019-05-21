Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Congress Committee to hold yagnam for 3 days from today

Perhaps for the first time, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee is organising a yagnam seeking the blessings of the Almighty to ‘establish a good government at the Centre’.

Published: 21st May 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation. (P Jawahar | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Perhaps for the first time, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee is organising a yagnam seeking the blessings of the Almighty to ‘establish a good government at the Centre’. The yagnam, organised by D Yasodha, one of the senior leaders of the party in the State, is to last for three days in which TNCC president KS Alagiri and other senior leaders would be taking part.  

The Maha Chandi Yagnam will begin at 4. 15 am on Tuesday.  According to scriptures, this yagnam is performed to get rid of severe ‘doshas’ or ill-effects of planetary placements and for some other reasons. The announcement about the yagam came a day after exit poll surveys predicted huge victory for the BJP.

Talking to Express, Yasodha said, “We perform the auspicious prayers seeking the Goddess Durga’s blessings so that a good government comes at the Centre.” Asked whether it was aimed at praying for the victory of the Congress, she said “You can infer whatever way you wish.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNCC Tamil Nadu congress Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp