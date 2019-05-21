TN Congress Committee to hold yagnam for 3 days from today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Perhaps for the first time, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee is organising a yagnam seeking the blessings of the Almighty to ‘establish a good government at the Centre’. The yagnam, organised by D Yasodha, one of the senior leaders of the party in the State, is to last for three days in which TNCC president KS Alagiri and other senior leaders would be taking part.

The Maha Chandi Yagnam will begin at 4. 15 am on Tuesday. According to scriptures, this yagnam is performed to get rid of severe ‘doshas’ or ill-effects of planetary placements and for some other reasons. The announcement about the yagam came a day after exit poll surveys predicted huge victory for the BJP.

Talking to Express, Yasodha said, “We perform the auspicious prayers seeking the Goddess Durga’s blessings so that a good government comes at the Centre.” Asked whether it was aimed at praying for the victory of the Congress, she said “You can infer whatever way you wish.”