Vellore: One-day old girl’s body found in sewage canal, probe on

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A newborn girl baby was found dead in a sewage canal near Arcot on Sunday. The police said locals had discovered the body in a sewage canal on the Arcot-Arni Road and informed the police, who recovered the body in a decomposed state. Also, the umbilical cord was not cut off from the child’s body.

Later, the body was sent to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital at Adukkamparai for autopsy. On Monday, doctors performed postmortem and said the baby was just a day old when it was abandoned.



The Arcot town police registered a case under CrPC Section 174 - suspected death. The police, however, said the identification of the baby girl had not been established. They held inquiries at the local hospitals, but could not track the persons in connection with the case.