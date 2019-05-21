Villupuram: Newborn baby found in trash with injuries

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A newborn baby boy was rescued from trash near a railway track in Kandamangalam on Sunday. The Kandamangalam police suspect that it could have been strangled with a saree as the infant had cuts on its neck.

According to the police officers, T Kausalya (28) found the few-hour-old in the trash near the railway track in Azhiyur village in the early hours of Sunday and informed the Kandamangalam police station.

Kausalya then admitted the baby to a nearby Primary Health Centre, from where the baby was shifted to the government hospital in Mundiyampakkam. The baby is currently under observation at the hospital.

Superintendent of police S Jeyakumar said the police had been holding an investigation into the incident and will catch the suspect in a day or two. Since the injury mark on the baby’s neck indicates that it was done with a motive of the murder, the police feel that no relative of the baby will show up. Moreover, Kausalya has expressed her wish to adopt the baby.