Coimbatore: Drunken brawl claims two lives in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two persons were secured by the Podanur police on Tuesday night, for allegedly murdering two persons over a drunken brawl that took place at a TASMAC outlet near Podanur at 11 pm on Monday. While Godwin Raj (29) died of stab injuries inflicted by another deceased person, John Britto (28), the latter was killed by the former and his friends in front of his parents at his residence.

According to sources, Britto and his friend had an altercation with Raj and two of his friends at the TASMAC outlet. The heated argument took an ugly turn when Britto allegedly stabbed Raj with a knife and fled with his friend on a bike. The injured Raj and his friends launched a search for Britto and late at the night went to his house. Finding Britto there, they allegedly stabbed him after dragging him out of his house. They also did not spare his friend before fleeing.

Though Britto was immediately rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), doctors declared him dead on arrival. He reportedly suffered stab injuries on chest and other parts of the body.

Meanwhile, Raj, who also sustained stab injuries, was admitted to a private hospital near Sundarapuram, after fleeing from Britto’s house. However, he died on Tuesday afternoon without responding to treatment. Later, his body was shifted to CMCH for postmortem examination.

The Podanur police registered two murder cases under section 302 (Punishment for the murder) of IPC.

“A special team has been formed to nab the absconding suspects of both the gangs,” said a police official. While two was secured, search was on for the other suspect. According to the police, all the five were from Sriram Nagar and nearby areas of Podanur and Chettipalayam and John Britto had a history of cases in the Chettipalayam police limit, including a murder case.