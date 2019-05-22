Home States Tamil Nadu

Exit polls a recognition of our work: BJP

The Congress and other parties misunderstood the party’s strength and began campaigning considering BJP’s defeat in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan elections.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Exit poll results, which predicted BJP’s victory in nearly 300 seats in the Lok Sabha election, recognised the party cadre’s efforts as they had worked sincerely for victory, said State BJP treasurer S R Sekar on Monday.  

He said that public had again given a chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue with his reform works in the country. About the party’s performance, he said, “In the last five years (since 2014) the party’s growth in the country has been stable, systematic and following an upward trend.

The Congress and other parties misunderstood the party’s strength and began campaigning considering BJP’s defeat in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan elections. They thought that BJP’s term has come to an end after the defeat in the three states. However, the 19 pre-Lok Sabha opinion polls conducted by various organisation between January and March stated that the BJP would win 247 to 335 seats. Also, now exit-poll results came in our favour.”

Mentioning that the pre and exist poll results were no surprise to the party, he said that the party had faith in the results. “We had examined and initiated corrective measures in the poor-performing states like Assam, West Bengal, etc. to win most of the seats,” he said. 

About post-poll results in Tamil Nadu, Sekar said before the BJP-AIADMK alliance, some organisations predicted 40 Lok Sabha seats for DMK alliance. Soon, after the alliance, pre-poll results predicted four seats for BJP and AIADMK. However, now the post-poll results stated that the alliance would get more seats. This is definitely an improvement for us,” he said. 

If at all the DMK won in the State, it would not be able to enjoy ministerial berth in the Centre since Congress would not come to power. “We will provide minister berth to the AIADMK, soon after we form the government in the Centre,” he added.

