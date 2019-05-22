Home States Tamil Nadu

Nagercoil: KGMCH guard held for harassing girl

When she and the victim were sleeping outside a ward at around 2 am, the security guard asked the mother if she could fetch water for him.

Published: 22nd May 2019 04:03 AM

Representational image.

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Nagercoil All Women Police Station personnel have secured a security guard working at Government Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital (KGMCH) in Asaripallam for allegedly sexually harassing a Kolkata-based 11-year-old girl here on Tuesday. Speaking to Express, District Child Protection Officer Kumudha said, “The mother of the victim was at KGMCH for her another child’s treatment. She works in a brick kiln near Aralvaimozhi and has been living in Kanniyakumari for more than a decade.

When she and the victim were sleeping outside award at around 2 am, the security guard asked the mother if she could fetch water for him. After she brought water for him, he, once again asked her for water. 

Though she fetched water again, he asked for water for the third time. When she left the spot to bring water, the guard sexually harassed the girl.”Sources said that the woman saw the guard harassing the child and attempted to stop him. When caught red-handed, the guard threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident. However, the mother informed the ward staff, who, in turn, alerted the District Child Protection Unit officials. 

“Since the mother and her child were from Kolkata, we took the help of a translator to communicate with them. We also inquired the manpower supply agency that recruited the guard. As many as 46 security guards, including three women, recruited by the agency work in KGMCH. The three women security guards alleged that the suspect used to frequent other wards with an intention to sexually harass the vulnerable,” Kumudha added.

During the inquiry, it has been revealed that the suspect has a theft case pending against him in Nesamony Nagar police station. He has been terminated from the job and a case is expected to be filed against him soon, sources added.

TAGS
Nagercoil harassment KGMCH crime

