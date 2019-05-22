Security upped in Thoothukudi on firing anniversary

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI : Ahead of the first anniversary of the Thoothukudi police firing, which falls on Thursday, the district police on Wednesday deployed over 2,000 police personnel to maintain law and order.Superintendent of Police Murali Ramba told media that kin of the police firing victims had been given permission to pay homage at their houses or at temples, churches and cemeteries.

However, permission to hold a memorial meet, other than the one allowed by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, had been denied. Any breach of the restrictions could attract police action, he said. Rambha added that at least 2000 police personnel, including from Tamil Nadu special police, would be deployed in the town and 26 check posts would be established across the town and peripheral areas to prevent any untoward incidents on the occasion.

Kin of the 14 persons killed in police firing in Thoothukudi last May 22-23 are likely to pay homage to the deceased at their homes and distance themselves from the anti-Sterlite movement’s effort to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the killings on Thursday. Special prayers have been planned for the deceased at churches in the coastal town.

On May 22, 2018, Tamil Nadu police opened fire at anti-Sterlite protesters marching to the district collectorate seeking permanent closure of Sterlite Copper. As many as 12 people were killed and over 100 injured that day. The police again opened fire at civilians on May 23, with one person being shot dead. Many had sustained gunshot injuries, while others were injured in police lathi charge. One F Justin of Keelamudiman sustained serious head injuries during police lathi charge and died on October 15, 2018.

The Madurai bench of the HC, hearing a petition filed by Jenarose, the sister of victim Glaston, on behalf of kin of five victims, granted permission to hold a memorial meet for deceased alongside a similar meeting being organised by anti-Sterlite activist Fatima Babu with certain conditions.

However, Pradeep, a relative of Glaston, told Express that the family did not wish to participate in the meet organised by Babu at a private hotel as it would be oriented towards activism and would disturb the sentiments of the kin.

Pradeep said the family had planned to participate in a special mass at Lourthammal Annai church and pay homage at the grave of Glaston that evening. He added that the family believed that Sterlite should be permanently closed and the district administration should allot a piece of land in the town to build a memorial for the victims.

Maharajan of Sivanthakulam, brother of 20-year-old M Karthick (20) who was killed in the firing, told Express that he planned to take out a bike rally of 300 people, including his brother’s friends, to the corporation cemetery where his brother is buried. Selvamoni, wife of Kanthaiya (59) who was also killed in the firing, said she would participate in the memorial meet organised by Babu.