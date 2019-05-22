Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CEO fulfils DMK demand over vote counting

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Tuesday conceded a few demands put forward by a delegation of DMK office-bearers over counting of votes slated for May 23. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo. (Photo| Twitter/ TN Elections CEO)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Tuesday conceded a few demands put forward by a delegation of DMK office-bearers overcounting of votes slated for May 23. DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said the CEO had agreed to the appointment of counting agents by the respective candidates for counting of VVPAT paper slips for each booth. He said the EC had earlier barred taking Form 17C. 

This would cause difficulties to the agents as they can not note down the votes polled in each round. “Now the CEO has allowed agents to keep Form 17 C and a pencil to note down details. After each round of counting, carbon copy or xerox copy of the votes polled will be given to the agents,’ he added. 

